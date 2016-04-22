FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultratech issues statement in response to Neuberger Berman's notice of director nominations
April 22, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ultratech issues statement in response to Neuberger Berman's notice of director nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Ultratech Inc

* Ultratech issues statement in response to Neuberger Berman’s notice of director nominations

* Ultratech - “We are disappointed by Neuberger’s nominations, especially in light of our willingness to work cooperatively with them”

* Ultratech says “We have taken action on succession planning and are in process of refreshing board”

* Ultratech says company is currently in final stages of selecting a director candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

