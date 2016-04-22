FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABIL says broke even during six month ended March 2015
United States
April 22, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ABIL says broke even during six month ended March 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :

* Condensed reviewed financial results for six month period ended 31 march 2015

* Company broke even in current period (march 2014: R481 million loss)

* This was due to lower impairments incurred, in respect of investments, in current period compared to prior comparative period

* No ordinary or preference dividends were declared in current period.

* Board believes that if Stangen is either sold or continues operating as unit of ABIL, there will be sufficient cash to pay abil’s creditors, fund operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
