BRIEF-Sumol+Compal FY 2015 EBITDA up at 43.2 mln euros
April 22, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sumol+Compal FY 2015 EBITDA up at 43.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* FY 2015 turnover 341.3 million euros ($383.1 million), up 10.1 percent yoy

* FY 2015 EBITDA 43.2 million euros, up 3.8 percent yoy

* FY 2015 net profit after non-controlling interests 8.4 million euros, down 29.6 percent yoy

* In FY 2016 plans to achieve slightly higher turnover in Portugal than in 2015

* In FY 2016 expects to increase sales in international markets, depending on sales performance in Angola

* Says net debt 240.8 million euros at end of Dec. versus 176.8 million euros at end of Dec. 2014

* Estimates that its turnover and profitability in 2016 will be slightly higher than seen in 2015

Source text: bit.ly/22THMha

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

