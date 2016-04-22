FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line says Cuba Govt authorized entry and exit of Cuban citizens of cruise ships independent of migratory status
April 22, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line says Cuba Govt authorized entry and exit of Cuban citizens of cruise ships independent of migratory status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian cruise line holdings statement on travel to cuba

* Was advised that cuba government has authorized entry, exit of cuban citizens in and out of cuba as passengers or crew of cruise ships

* Oceania cruises brand continues discussions with cuban officials seeking approval to commence cruises to cuba later this year

* Cuba government authorized entry and exit of cuban citizens as passengers or crew of cruise ships independent of migratory status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

