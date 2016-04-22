BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line says Cuba Govt authorized entry and exit of Cuban citizens of cruise ships independent of migratory status

April 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Was advised that cuba government has authorized entry, exit of cuban citizens in and out of cuba as passengers or crew of cruise ships
* Oceania cruises brand continues discussions with cuban officials seeking approval to commence cruises to cuba later this year
* Cuba government authorized entry and exit of cuban citizens as passengers or crew of cruise ships independent of migratory status