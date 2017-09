April 22 (Reuters) - Rex Energy

* On april 19, entered exchange agreements with a certain holder of company’s 8.875% senior notes due 2020, 6.250% senior notes due 2022

* Issued 5.2 million shares of in exchange for $17.2 million principal amount of 2020 notes, $9.7 million principal amount of 2022 notes - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Sp6GAg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)