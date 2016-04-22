FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Performance Health Holdings Corp files for IPO
April 22, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performance Health Holdings Corp files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Performance Health Holdings Corp:

* Performance Health Holdings Corp files for IPO - SEC filing

* Performance Health Holdings Corp says Credit Suisse, Baird, William Blair are among underwriters for IPO - SEC filing

* Performance Health Holdings Corp says filing for IPO of up to $100 MLN - SEC filing

* Performance Health Holdings Corp says intend to list common stock on the Nasdaq global market under the symbol "PHC." Source text: 1.usa.gov/1SzE9dz (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

