BRIEF-Performance Health Holdings Corp files for IPO

April 22 (Reuters) - Performance Health Holdings Corp:

* Performance Health Holdings Corp files for IPO - SEC filing

* Performance Health Holdings Corp says Credit Suisse, Baird, William Blair are among underwriters for IPO - SEC filing

* Performance Health Holdings Corp says filing for IPO of up to $100 MLN - SEC filing

* Performance Health Holdings Corp says intend to list common stock on the Nasdaq global market under the symbol "PHC." Source text: 1.usa.gov/1SzE9dz (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)