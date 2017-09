April 22 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp Says Ceo Sheldon G. Adelson’s Total Compensation For 2015 Is $12.9 Mln Vs $12 Mln In 2014

* President and coo robert goldstein’s fy 2015 total compensation $10.1 million versus $48.7 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

