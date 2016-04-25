FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nevsun Resources and Reservoir Minerals merge
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 1:59 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources and Reservoir Minerals merge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd :

* Nevsun Resources and Reservoir Minerals combine and consolidate Timok copper project ownership

* Says deal for a total value of approximately $365 million

* Upon completion of deal, current Nevsun shareholders to own about 67 pct of combined co, current Reservoir shareholders to own remaining 33 pct

* Transaction will allow both Reservoir and Nevsun shareholders to participate in ongoing cash flow generation of bisha mine

* Co to buy all common shares, restricted share units of Reservoir on basis of 2 common shares and $0.001 in cash for each Reservoir common share

* Says has subscribed for 12.2 million common shares of Reservoir at a price of C$ 9.40 per share, for a total subscription price of C$ 114.4 million

* Says arrangement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Reservoir and Nevsun

* Directors,Management of both cos have agreed to commit to vote their respective common shares, in favour of arrangement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

