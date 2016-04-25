FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding unit issues business bonds
April 25, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding unit issues business bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Byggmastare Anders J Ahlstrom Holding publ AB :

* Unit issues business bonds

* Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Fastighets issues 250 million Swedish crown ($30.66 million) bonds within 500 million crown framework on Nordic market

* 5 year bonds bear floating rate interest of Stibor 3m + 4.65 percent per annum

* Proceeds to be used to refinance unit’s outstanding 200 million crown bond loan and general corporate purposes

* Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as financial advisor to the issue Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1542 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

