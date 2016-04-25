FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TNT Express Q1 revenue down at 1.59 billion euro
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TNT Express Q1 revenue down at 1.59 billion euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - TNT Express NV :

* Q1 revenue of 1.59 billion euro versus 1.62 billion euro ($1.82 billion) a year ago

* Net cash at end Q1 of 145 million euro versus 330 million euro a year ago

* Q1 operating loss of 1 million euro versus loss of 11 million euro a year ago

* Q1 net loss equity holders of parent 14 million euro versus loss of 19 million euro year ago

* “we spent significant time and effort towards the completion and preparation of the intended acquisition by fedex, which we expect to complete in the first half of 2016” - CEO

* Reiterates its outlook agenda and guidance for 2018/19

* Anticipates restructuring charges of about 30 million euro in the second quarter

* Closing of the Fedex offer to acquire TNT is anticipated in the first half of calendar year 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.