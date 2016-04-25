BRIEF-Binckbank Q1 total income from operating activities down 24% to EUR 36.7 million

April 25 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Q1 adjusted net result at 8.5 million euros (15Q1: 16.4 million euros)

* Q1 transaction volume of 2.1 million, 23 percent lower compared to 15Q1 (2.7 million transactions in 15Q1)

* Q1 net interest income 6.4 million euros versus 6.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 total income operating activities 36.7 million euros versus 48.2 million euros year ago

* Does not issue any detailed forecasts

* The trend of declining transaction-related net commission income from the first quarter appears to be continued in the second quarter Source text: bit.ly/1rtBLN9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)