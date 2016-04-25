FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Binckbank Q1 total income from operating activities down 24% to EUR 36.7 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Binckbank Q1 total income from operating activities down 24% to EUR 36.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Q1 adjusted net result at 8.5 million euros (15Q1: 16.4 million euros)

* Q1 transaction volume of 2.1 million, 23 percent lower compared to 15Q1 (2.7 million transactions in 15Q1)

* Q1 net interest income 6.4 million euros versus 6.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 total income operating activities 36.7 million euros versus 48.2 million euros year ago

* Does not issue any detailed forecasts

* The trend of declining transaction-related net commission income from the first quarter appears to be continued in the second quarter Source text: bit.ly/1rtBLN9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.