BRIEF-Sweden's HiQ Q1 operating profit just lags expectations
#IT Services & Consulting
April 25, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sweden's HiQ Q1 operating profit just lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Hiq International says:

* Q1 Operating profit(ebit) is sek 43.1 (46.1) million after a one-time effect following settlement of sek 1.9 million

* HiQ chooses to settle with the bankruptcy estate for Saab Automobile, which leads to a negative impact of SEK 1.9 million on the company’s result

* Q1 net sales total SEK 404.1 (391.3) million

* Reuters poll: hiq q1 net sales were seen at 399 million sek, ebit at 44 million sek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

