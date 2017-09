April 25 (Reuters) - Norcom Information Technology AG :

* FY consolidated sales increased year on year by 10 percent to 16.231 million euros ($18.26 million) (2014: 14.735 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 1.103 million euros versus 435,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)