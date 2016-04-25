FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P revises Tencent Holdings outlook to positive
#IT Services & Consulting
April 25, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Tencent Holdings outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - S&P

* Tencent holdings ltd. outlook revised to positive; ‘A’ rating affirmed

* Expects revenue and profitability growth to remain high over next two years

* Expects co to continue to generate strong operating cash flow, which creates more headroom for co to cover deals, capital expenditure

* Outlook revised on expectation that co to further improve user engagement across its core platforms

* Raising the long-term greater China regional scale rating on the company and the senior unsecured notes to 'cnAAA' from 'cnAA+' Source: (bit.ly/1pxg2lv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

