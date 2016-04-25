BRIEF-Havfisk Q1 EBITDA up at NOK 95 million

April 25 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA :
* Q1 operating revenue 270 million Norwegian crowns ($32.8 million) versus 247 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 95 million crowns versus 90 million crowns year ago
* The quotas for cod in 2016 are at the same level as 2015
* For saithe north of 62 degrees, the quota is increased by 12 per cent
* The saithe quota in the North Sea is reduced by 20 per cent
* The haddock quota is increased by 23 per cent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2397 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)