FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Havfisk Q1 EBITDA up at NOK 95 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Havfisk Q1 EBITDA up at NOK 95 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA :

* Q1 operating revenue 270 million Norwegian crowns ($32.8 million) versus 247 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 95 million crowns versus 90 million crowns year ago

* The quotas for cod in 2016 are at the same level as 2015

* For saithe north of 62 degrees, the quota is increased by 12 per cent

* The saithe quota in the North Sea is reduced by 20 per cent

* The haddock quota is increased by 23 per cent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2397 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.