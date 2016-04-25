FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anoto Group sets terms for rights issue
April 25, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anoto Group sets terms for rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Board of Directors has set the terms for the rights issue

* Subscription period runs from and including May 4, 2016, up to and including May 19, 2016

* Subscription price is 0.15 crown per share, which represents a total rights issue proceeds of not more than about 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.64 million)

* Each (1) share in Anoto entitles holder to one (1) subscription right and one (1) subscription right entitles to subscription of one (1) new share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1477 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

