FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GVC Holdings says FY pretax profit rises 21 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
April 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GVC Holdings says FY pretax profit rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc

* FY net gaming revenue (NGR) up 10% on 2014 to EUR 248 million

* Dividends in 2015 increased to 56.0 eur cents

* FY profit before tax* up 21% to EUR 50.0 million

* On track to secure EUR 125 million of synergies by end of 2017 from enlarged GVC

* Both GVC and bwin.party were impacted in 2015 by full year of point of consumption tax on UK gaming revenues and by EU VAT imposed by certain jurisdictions on gaming revenues

* Combined impact of that during 2015 when compared to 2014 was around eur 12.4 million.

* In Q1, group daily total NGR increased by 177% on previous year, boosted by acquisition of bwin.party which was consolidated from 1 February 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.