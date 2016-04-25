BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses to sell 5 buildings in Brussels periphery

April 25 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses Nv

* Intervest Offices & Warehouses starts portfolio reorientation through divestment of 5 buildings in the Brussels periphery

* Has entered into a sales agreement for 4 office buildings and a semi-industrial building in Brussels periphery

* Sale price amounts to 27 million euros ($30.35 million)(excluding taxes and purchase costs), some 32 pct below fair value of these properties as at Dec. 31, 2015

* Expects to complete this transaction in Q3 2016