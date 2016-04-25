BRIEF-Immunicum proposes rights issue of about SEK 111 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Announces fully underwritten rights issue of about 111 million Swedish crowns ($13.62 million)

* Will use proceeds to extend phase II-trial with new clinics in the US and to initiate clinical trials in melanoma in the US and in Sweden

* Rights issue, excluding overallotment option, comprises up to 5,040,000 ordinary shares at a price of 22 crowns per share

* Overallotment option is of about 20 million crowns

* Subscription period in rights issue will take place between May 30 and June 14

* Terms of rights issue constitute that one (1) new share is issued for every four (4) existing shares