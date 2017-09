April 25 (Reuters) - Sibirskiy Gostinets PJSC :

* Says approves bond issue programme for up to 5 billion roubles ($75.42 million)

* Maturity period is up to 15 years Source text: bit.ly/1WQ5Z8x

Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)