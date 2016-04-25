BRIEF-F E Bording unit acquires Increase A/S

April 25 (Reuters) - F E Bording A/S :

* Says RelationshusetGekko and Increase A/S are to merge

* All shares in Increase A/S to be taken over by RelationshusetGekko, which is part of Bording group

* Merged entity to be named Bording Nordlid, commonly known as Nordlid

* Lasse Christensen will become CEO of Nordlid

* Full-year effect of acquisition for Bording group will be seen in 2017

* Says the company’s revenue will be aided by about 20 million Danish crowns in remaining part of 2016, but due to costs related to merger, acquisition will have limited but positive effect on 2016 result

* Increase A/S is provider of solutions within Marketing Automation & Lead Management

