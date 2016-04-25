FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-F E Bording unit acquires Increase A/S
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
April 25, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-F E Bording unit acquires Increase A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - F E Bording A/S :

* Says RelationshusetGekko and Increase A/S are to merge

* All shares in Increase A/S to be taken over by RelationshusetGekko, which is part of Bording group

* Merged entity to be named Bording Nordlid, commonly known as Nordlid

* Lasse Christensen will become CEO of Nordlid

* Full-year effect of acquisition for Bording group will be seen in 2017

* Says the company’s revenue will be aided by about 20 million Danish crowns in remaining part of 2016, but due to costs related to merger, acquisition will have limited but positive effect on 2016 result

* Increase A/S is provider of solutions within Marketing Automation & Lead Management Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.