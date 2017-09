April 25 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez pharmaceuticals says Health Canada approved BLEXTEN for treatment of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria

* BLEXTEN will be distributed in Canada by Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a subsidiary of company