FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Depomed, Horizon Pharma Plc, Horizon Pharma Inc agree to settle claims
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Depomed, Horizon Pharma Plc, Horizon Pharma Inc agree to settle claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* On April 22, 2016, co,each of Horizon Pharma Plc and Horizon Pharma, Inc. mutually agreed to settle their respective claims against other

* Primary terms of settlement are confidential, and neither side has admitted any liability - SEC filing

* In addition, parties agreed that through Jan. 1, 2020, Horizon will not initiate another unsolicited takeover of company

* Horizon has agreed to continue to maintain confidentiality relating to nucynta received from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/21c0cud )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.