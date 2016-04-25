BRIEF-Depomed, Horizon Pharma Plc, Horizon Pharma Inc agree to settle claims

April 25 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* On April 22, 2016, co,each of Horizon Pharma Plc and Horizon Pharma, Inc. mutually agreed to settle their respective claims against other

* Primary terms of settlement are confidential, and neither side has admitted any liability - SEC filing

* In addition, parties agreed that through Jan. 1, 2020, Horizon will not initiate another unsolicited takeover of company

* Horizon has agreed to continue to maintain confidentiality relating to nucynta received from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/21c0cud )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)