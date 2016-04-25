FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scanfil Limited's negotiations to restructure operations closed
April 25, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scanfil Limited's negotiations to restructure operations closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Scanfil Limited’s negotiations to restructure operations closed

* Scanfil Limited’s board of directors has on April 25, 2016 decided to start closing down of plant

* Unlike it was estimated earlier closure of plant is expected to cause non-recurring costs, which are expected to remain under 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million)

* Plan is to conclude closing actions by July 25, 2016 and an impact on earnings is mainly focused to Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

