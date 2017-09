April 25 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP :

* Plains All American Pipeline, l.p. And Cheniere Energy announce long-term storage agreement

* Pine Prairie will provide 8 billion cubic feet of firm natural gas storage capacity to cheniere beginning in 2018

* Subsidiary entered into 10-year firm storage service agreement with cheniere’s unit, sabine pass liquefaction, llc

* Term storage agreement