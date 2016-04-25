FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Long Run Exploration says date of Calgary Sinoenergy takeover extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Long Run Exploration Ltd

* Long Run Exploration Ltd. Announces updated timing of arrangement

* As result of ongoing review under Investment Canada Act, purchaser has extended outside date from April 30, 2016 to may 30, 2016

* Co, Calgary Sinoenergy Investment advised by Industry Canada,Investment Canada Act review period has been extended by 30 days

* Extension to allow additional time to complete review of plan of arrangement involving co, purchaser,long run securityholders Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

