BRIEF-Digia: Growth of Qt business to exceed previous forecast, Qt to post smaller loss
April 25, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digia: Growth of Qt business to exceed previous forecast, Qt to post smaller loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Digia Oyj :

* Issues profit warning, sees growth of Qt business to exceed previous forecast and to post a smaller loss

* Says Q1 Qt’s net sales up 14.3 pct to 7.1 million euros

* Sees Qt’s net sales in early part of year to be significantly higher than company’s earlier forecast

* Sees 2016 Qt’s net sales to see year-on-year growth of more than 10 pct, operating profit to be in red due to investments into growth

* Previous forecast was: Qt’s net sales growth in 2016 to be at least in line with software development tool market growth rate, but growth is likely to slow down from strong figures recorded last year; Qt would record a loss in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

