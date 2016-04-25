FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trina solar to invest in 14mw utility-scale solar project in Japan
April 25, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trina solar to invest in 14mw utility-scale solar project in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd

* Says to invest in a 14 mw DC (Direct Current) utility-scale solar project in Japan

* Trina solar partners with GE Energy Financial Services to deliver clean energy to Miyagi Prefecture in Japan

* Trina Solar Ltd says GE EFS will hold an 85 pct equity interest in project, acquired from Trina Solar

* Project will begin construction at end of April and is expected to reach commercial operation by June of next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

