BRIEF-IGT and Paradise Entertainment sign patent
April 25, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IGT and Paradise Entertainment sign patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc

* IGT and paradise entertainment sign electronic table games patent and technology assignment agreement

* Paradise will transfer all of its electronic table game technology, patents and other intellectual property to igt

* Co will pay paradise upfront fee plus an ongoing earn-out based on placement of products utilizing table game ip over 15 year term

* Agreement where Paradise will transfer all electronic table game technology, patents,other intellectual property to igt

* Agreement provides IGT with exclusive rights to paradise’s table game ip except in macau

* In Macau Paradise subsidiary lt game will remain exclusive provider of electronic table game products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

