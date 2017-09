April 25 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc

* Raymond Akers, to resign from his position as executive chairman and co-chairman of board of company

* Board appointed Thomas Knox, current co-chairman of board, as sole chairman of board Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1SmWonV )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)