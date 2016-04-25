FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Payment data systems says total dollars processed for Q1 of 2016 exceeded $737 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Payment data systems says total dollars processed for Q1 of 2016 exceeded $737 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Payment Data Systems Inc

* “we expect to resume growth in both transaction volumes and revenue in second half of 2016”

* Ach (echeck) transaction volume during q1 of 2016 decreased 11% from q1 of 2015

* Returned check transactions processed during q1 of 2016 were down 28% over same time period in 2015

* Credit card transaction processing volume, credit card dollars processed in q1 up 6% and 5%, respectively

* Total dollars processed for q1 of 2016 exceeded $737 million

* Credit card transaction processing volume in q1 increased 6%, over same time period in 2015

* Credit card dollars processed in q1 increased 5% over same time period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.