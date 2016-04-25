BRIEF-Payment data systems says total dollars processed for Q1 of 2016 exceeded $737 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Payment Data Systems Inc
* “we expect to resume growth in both transaction volumes and revenue in second half of 2016”
* Ach (echeck) transaction volume during q1 of 2016 decreased 11% from q1 of 2015
* Returned check transactions processed during q1 of 2016 were down 28% over same time period in 2015
* Credit card transaction processing volume, credit card dollars processed in q1 up 6% and 5%, respectively
* Total dollars processed for q1 of 2016 exceeded $737 million
* Credit card transaction processing volume in q1 increased 6%, over same time period in 2015
* Credit card dollars processed in q1 increased 5% over same time period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)