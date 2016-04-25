BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces extension, expansion of revolving facility

April 25 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust :
* WPT Industrial REIT announces extension and expansion of revolving facility
* Increase availability under revolving facility to $100 million and extend term of revolving facility for 3 yrs
* Says as a result of amendment, availability on revolving facility increased from $75 million to $100 million
* Revolving facility continues to include an accordion feature which could increase facility to $200 million
* Maturity date of revolving facility extended to April 21, 2019, REIT has additional one-year extension option