BRIEF-FDA's Woodcock warns of extreme consequences of not approving drug that works
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FDA's Woodcock warns of extreme consequences of not approving drug that works

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -

* Head of the FDA’s pharmaceuticals division Janet Woodcock says data on sarepta’s DMD drug is particularly hard to interpret

* Fda’s Janet Woodcock says small fold increase in dystrophin with sarepta’s DMD drug may or may not confer benefit

* Fda’s Janet Woodcock at sarepta panel says consequences of failing to approve a drug that actually works in devastating diseases are extreme

* FDA’s woodcock says consequences of failing to approve a drug that actually works is borne by patients who have little say on how standards are implemented

* FDA’s Woodcock Says Much Effort In Evaluation Goes Into Avoiding A Specific Mistake - - Erroneously approving a drug that is not effective

* FDA’s Woodcock says consequences of not approving a drug that actually works is borne by patients who have little say on how standards are implemented Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
