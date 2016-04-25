FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calstrs asks Gulfport shareholders to vote for Methane disclosure resolution
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calstrs asks Gulfport shareholders to vote for Methane disclosure resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -

* California State Teachers Retirement System asks Gulfport Energy shareholders to vote for resolution requesting co describe how it is monitoring, managing level of methane emissions

* California State Teachers Retirement System Says Requested Report Should Include A Company Wide review of the metrics related to co’s methane emissions risk management strategy

* California State Teachers Retirement System says the report should be "prepared at reasonable cost, omitting proprietary information, made available to shareholders by december 31, 2016" Source (bit.ly/1VO9SvK) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.