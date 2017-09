April 25 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :

* Charles Guay to relinquish role as president and CEO, Manulife Quebec, at end of 2016

* Manulife Financial Corp says Sue Reibel succeeds Guay as executive vice president and general manager of institutional markets in June