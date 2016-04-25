FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ams reports Q1 net result of 13.6 mln euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 25, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ams reports Q1 net result of 13.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ams AG :

* Reports positive Q1 results in a demanding market environment with revenues of 137.2 million euros ($154.68 million)

* For Q2 2016, sees increased end market and macroeconomic uncertainty and expects flattish revenues of 127-134 million euros including negative revenue effects from deterioration of usd/eur exchange rate

* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs for Q1 was 28.2 million euros or 21 pct of revenues, down from 43.4 million euros in Q1 2015

* Q1 IFRS reported EBIT (including acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs) was 19.7 million euros or 14 pct of revenues, down from 38.2 million euros in same period 2015

* Net result for Q1 was 13.6 million euros compared to 42.2 million euros in same period 2015

* Operating cash flow for Q1 was 7.5 million euros, down from 38.5 million euros in Q1 last year

* Confirms its 2019 organic revenue goal of 1 billion euros

* Anticipates gross margin for Q2 excluding acquisition-based and share-based compensation costs to remain on a level comparable to Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.