April 25 (Reuters) - Incity Immobilien Ag :

* FY EBIT at 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million)versus 0.39 million euros year ago

* FY net profit of 0.21 million euros

* Sees for 2016 significant improvement in group earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)