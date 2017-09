April 25 (Reuters) - Altarea Sca :

* Q1 revenue 321 million euros ($361.67 million) up by 16.2 percent year on year

* Sees growth of FFO group share in 2016 at top of range of 15 percent to 20 percent announced before Source text : bit.ly/1SIVvrN

