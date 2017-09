April 25 (Reuters) -

* Shares Of Bitflyer Were Issued On Monday Via 3rd Party Allotment To Investors Including Funds Run By Venture Labo Investment And SBI Investment-Nikkei

* Bitflyer’s capital now totals nearly 3.9 billion yen - Nikkei

* Japanese bitcoin exchange operator Bitflyer has raised around 3 billion yen ($27 million) in new capital- Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1SJ5CNi) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)