BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.36
April 25, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

* Ethan allen interiors inc qtrly retail net sales increased 17.5% to $152.2 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Comparable written orders for retail division increased 5.5% for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Net sales for quarter ended march 31, 2016 increased 10.0% over prior year to $190.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $183.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

