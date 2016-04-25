BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics, Elanco announce strategic collaboration

April 25 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Aratana, Elanco announce global strategic collaboration

* Elanco has licensed animal health rights to Aratana’s Galliprant

* Agreement grants Elanco exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, market, and commercialize Galliprant globally

* Agreement grants Elanco exclusive rights to co-promote product with aratana in united states

* Under terms of agreement, Aratana will receive an upfront payment of $45 million

* Aratana Therapeutics says will receive additional payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales milestones up to $83 million