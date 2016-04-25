FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds streamlines corporate structure, returns to Wouterspan
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds streamlines corporate structure, returns to Wouterspan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :

* Rockwell streamlines its corporate structure, returns to Wouterspan, bolsters processing capacity at Holsloot and Remhoogte and looks to future value opportunities

* Rockwell diamonds inc says during q4 implemented a number of decisions that had arisen from strategic and operational review of business

* Rockwell diamonds inc says assessing further royalty proposals to continue to extract further value from Saxendrift property

* Rockwell diamonds inc says LL diamonds recovered by royalty miners at Saxendrift will be sold by company through its sales system

* For Saxendrift operations , company directed operations continue to wind down

* Rockwell diamonds inc says Johannesburg corporate office has been closed, staffing reduced and key senior company executives have relocated to Mor

* Closure of head office, staffing reduced and key senior company executives have relocated to Mor on a full-time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.