April 25 (Reuters) - Lucas Energy Inc

* On April 20, 2016, and effective April 1, 2016, entered into a first amendment to asset purchase agreement - SEC filing

* To acquire certain assets from sellers for $31.35 million commercial bank debt; 552,000 shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock

* Also agreed to acquire certain assets for 13 million shares of common stock; and $5 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)