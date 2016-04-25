BRIEF-Chico's FAS expects to reduce fiscal 2016 marketing expenses by $11 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Chico’s Fas Inc :

* Chico’s FAS realigns marketing and digital commerce to better support brands and improve operating efficiencies

* Chico’s FAS says realignment will further optimize marketing programs and decrease related expenses

* Expects to reduce fiscal 2016 marketing expenses by $11 million and generate annualized cost savings of approximately $14 million from action

* Digital commerce and chief marketing officer, will be leaving company