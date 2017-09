April 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc

* Appointed James Hoffmeister, senior vice president, global corporate controller and chief accounting officer, as principal accounting officer

* Vasant Prabhu will continue in his role as executive vice president, CFO, but will no longer serve as company’s principal accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)