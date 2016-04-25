BRIEF-S&P cuts Suriname sovereign credit rating to B+ from BB-; outlook negative

April 25 (Reuters) - S&P
* Lowers Suriname Sovereign Credit Rating To B+ From BB-
* Revises suriname sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable
* Downgrade reflects weakening of suriname’s external liquidity, fiscal flexibility, and debt burden
* Believe that Suriname’s prospects for recovery in key external, fiscal, and debt metrics from 2016-2019 are modest
* Project that Suriname's general government debt could increase by an average of 6.5% of GDP during 2016-2019 Source text : (bit.ly/1Ttn3hO)