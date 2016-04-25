BRIEF-Terraform Power says Peter Blackmore is serving as chairman and interim CEO

April 25 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Effective as of April 21, abolished office of chairman, confirmed and ratified Peter Blackmore is serving as chairman and interim CEO

* Board confirmed and ratified that Peter Blackmore is serving as company’s chairman and interim chief executive officer - sec filing

* Terraform power inc says Blackmore ceased to be a member of corporate governance and conflicts committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)