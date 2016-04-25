FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Perrigo enters into amendment to employment agreement in connection with Joseph Papa's resignation
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perrigo enters into amendment to employment agreement in connection with Joseph Papa's resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* In connection with Papa’s resignation, he and co, and Perrigo Michigan entered into an amendment to employment agreement

* Third amendment provides that Joseph Papa terminated his employment effective April 24, 2016

* Amendment provides co will not enforce non-compete provisions of Papa’s employment agreement related to Papa serving as CEO, member of Valeant board

* Non-Compete provisions effect such that for two yrs following termination, Papa may not engage in “competition” as defined in amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.