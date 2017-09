April 25 (Reuters) - Radiant Logistics Inc

* On April 21, repaid, plus accrued, unpaid interest, on $25.0 million subordinated secured term loan - sec filing

* Repaid subordinated loan using cash on hand and funds drawn down under our $65.0 million revolving credit facility