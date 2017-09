April 25 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc

* Priced EUR 1.5 billion in bonds on european markets today

* Bonds comprise EUR 300 million of 0 percent fixed rate notes due April 2020, EUR 500 million of 0.5 percent fixed rate notes due April 2024

* Bonds also comprise EUR 700 million of 1.125 per cent fixed rate notes due April 2028